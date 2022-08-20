Man ends life after employer lodges embezzlement case against him
A 56-year-old man ended his employer lodged a case of embezzlement against him, police said on Saturday.A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the companys managing director Ghanshyam Das Agarwal and his son and companys director, Vinamra Aggarwal in this connection, police said.Rajendra Prasad died by hanging himself from a tree in a cemetery in the Ram Chanda Mission area after which the relatives of the deceased lodged a case for abetment to suicide, Circle Officer City Akhand Pratap Singh told PTI.
A 56-year-old man ended his employer lodged a case of embezzlement against him, police said on Saturday.
A case of abetment to suicide has been lodged against the company's managing director Ghanshyam Das Agarwal and his son and company's director, Vinamra Aggarwal in this connection, police said.
Rajendra Prasad died by hanging himself from a tree in a cemetery in the Ram Chanda Mission area after which the relatives of the deceased lodged a case for abetment to suicide, Circle Officer (City) Akhand Pratap Singh told PTI. The management of the company had lodged a case of embezzlement of Rs 50 lakh against Prasad on August 6. He was also threatened by the management that he will not get his gratuity amount and will have to go to jail, the officer said.
The family said Prasad had disappeared from the house on Wednesday and his body was found on Friday. Singh said a case has been registered on behalf of the relatives of the deceased late on Friday night.
Police is probing the matter, action will be taken against the accused on the basis of the evidence found, he added.
