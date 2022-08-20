Girl raped by maternal uncle in UP's Mahoba

A 17-year-old girl who had come to to her maternal grandparents' house here to celebrate Raksha Bandhan was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle, police said on Saturday.

The police have registered a case in this connection, officials said.

The girl, hailing from Banda district, and her family on Friday lodged a complaint, alleging that her maternal uncle assaulted and raped her, Station House Officer, Khanna police station, Radheshyam Verma said The girl alleged that the uncle also threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, he added. In her complaint, the girl alleged that she had come to her maternal grandparents' place here to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. On the night of August 14, finding her alone on the terrace, her maternal uncle raped her, police said. The girl said she was afraid to tell the incident to anybody and on returning to her village, narrated her ordeal to her father, the SHO said. Verma said that the girl has been sent to the government hospital for medical examination and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

