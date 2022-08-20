Left Menu

Delhi to soon have memorial of its unsung freedom fighters: LG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 19:02 IST
Delhi to soon have memorial of its unsung freedom fighters: LG
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday announced that the national capital will soon have a memorial dedicated to the unsung heroes of Delhi in the freedom struggle. The history of India’s freedom struggle was also the story of every common resident of Delhi, he said, adding that only a handful of freedom fighters are known to the generations that came after independence.

''However, there were lakhs who fought not for name and fame but for India's freedom and 75 years of our independence, which is being celebrated as the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, and is the right time to acknowledge and remember these lesser known heroes,'' the LG said.

''Their names needed to be etched and chronicled in our contemporary history for posterity to see and celebrate,'' he added.

He appealed to the citizen to first work towards changing Delhi for the better and then dedicate themselves to making India the most advanced country in the next 25 years, ''when we celebrate 100 years of Independence in 2047.'' ''The tasks of making Delhi's air and water pollution free, cleaning the Yamuna, levelling its garbage mountains, improving governance and housing for all, were goals on which work have already begun and they need to be completed at the earliest,'' Saxena said.

The LG also launched the Book ''Delhi in the Era of Revolutionaries, 1857 - 1947'' at a function in Raj Niwas here.

The book is dedicated to the memory of relatively lesser known and unsung heroes of Delhi in the Freedom Struggle who made massive efforts and sacrifices, a statement from the LG office said.

