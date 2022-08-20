Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe

PTI | Harare | Updated: 20-08-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 19:09 IST
Scoreboard: 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

India Innings: (Target: 162 runs) Shikhar Dhawan c Kaia b Chivanga 33 KL Rahul lbw b Nyauchi 1 Shubman Gill c Evans b Jongwe 33 Ishan Kishan b Jongwe 6 Deepak Hooda b Sikandar Raza 25 Sanju Samson not out 43 Axar Patel not out 6 Extras: (B-1 NB-1 W-18) 20 Total: (For 5 wickets in 25.4 overs: 167 Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/47 3/83 4/97 5/153 Bowling: Tanaka Chivanga 7-0-38-1, Victor Nyauchi 4-0-32-1, Luke Jongwe 4-0-33-2, Brad Evans 4-0-21-0, Sikandar Raza 4-0-16-1, Sean Williams 1-0-13-0, Wessly Madhevere 1-0-7-0, Innocent Kaia 0.4-0-6-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
3
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022