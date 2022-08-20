Scoreboard: 2nd ODI between India and Zimbabwe

India Innings: (Target: 162 runs) Shikhar Dhawan c Kaia b Chivanga 33 KL Rahul lbw b Nyauchi 1 Shubman Gill c Evans b Jongwe 33 Ishan Kishan b Jongwe 6 Deepak Hooda b Sikandar Raza 25 Sanju Samson not out 43 Axar Patel not out 6 Extras: (B-1 NB-1 W-18) 20 Total: (For 5 wickets in 25.4 overs: 167 Fall of wickets: 1/5 2/47 3/83 4/97 5/153 Bowling: Tanaka Chivanga 7-0-38-1, Victor Nyauchi 4-0-32-1, Luke Jongwe 4-0-33-2, Brad Evans 4-0-21-0, Sikandar Raza 4-0-16-1, Sean Williams 1-0-13-0, Wessly Madhevere 1-0-7-0, Innocent Kaia 0.4-0-6-0.

