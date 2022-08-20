Northeast Delhi violence: Court directs to frame charges against two accused

A Delhi Court hearing cases related to Northeast Delhi violence of 2020 has directed to frame charges against two accused persons for offences of rioting, assault on the public servant and injuring them. The court has discharged them from the offence of disappearance of evidence. This case pertains to an FIR registered at Bhajanpura police station for stone pelting by a mob in the Vijay Park area on February 23, 2020. In this incident, two police personnel sustained grievous injury due to stone pelting. The court has listed the matter on August 27, 2022, for further hearing.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Karkardooma Court directed to frame charges against Abid Ali and Sheru alias Raja for the offence of rioting, grievously injuring public servants while discharging official duty under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "On the basis of the allegations and statements made by the complainant and witness HC Vikrant, I do find prima facie disclosure of a case for offences u/s 147/148/353/333 r/w section 149 IPC against both the accused persons," the judge said in the order of August 17, 2022.

The court observed, "However, as far as section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender)IPC is concerned, the given reasons to invoke the same against accused Sheru alias Raja is not sufficient to satisfy the ingredients of section 201 IPC. Giving wrong information of mobile number, if being used by the accused, to the IO does not fall in this category, the court said.

As per the case of prosecution complainant Insp. Rohitash Kumar made a written complaint alleging that on February 23, 2020, at about 6.30 pm, he reached Vijay Park, main road, 66-foot road along with his staff. At that place, a number of people were pelting stones. The Prosecution alleged that at main Vijay Park road, 3 boys were being badly beaten by the mob and the complainant intervened to save those boys. Those 3 boys were saved and they fled away from that place.

However, the complainant along with his staff became victims of stone pelting by the mob, which caused grievous injuries to the complainant and HC Vikrant, the police alleged. (ANI)

