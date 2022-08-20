Following are the top headlines at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL52 2NDLD-FLOOD 31 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on HP, U'khand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit Shimla/Dehradun: At least 31 people were killed, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone, as heavy monsoon rains triggered flashfloods, landslides, and house collapses, upending normal life across large swathes of the country.

BOM20 MH-MUMBAI POLICE-2ND LD THREAT Mumbai police get threat of '26/11-like' attack; one detained Mumbai: Mumbai police has received text messages warning of a ''26/11-like'' attack on the city from a phone number with Pakistan's country code and a person has been detained in this connection, officials said on Saturday. DEL54 2NDLDALL SISODIA It's Kejriwal vs Modi in 2024, says Sisodia as CBI begins questioning accused in excise policy case New Delhi: As the CBI began questioning the accused in the Delhi excise policy ''corruption'' case in which he has been named, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed it was ploy by the BJP which ''fears'' Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CAL17 WB-TMC LEADER-LD BAIL-REJECT CBI court rejects TMC leader's bail plea, extends custody till Aug 24 Asansol (WB): A special CBI court here on Saturday rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.

BOM25 GJ-BILKIS-CONG-LD PRESIDENT Bilkis case: Three Muslim MLAs seek President's directions to Home Ministry, Guj govt to revoke release of 11 life-term convicts Ahmedabad: Three Gujarat Congress MLAs have written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her direction to the Union Home Ministry and the state government to withdraw the ''shameful decision'' to release the 11 convicts serving a life sentence in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case. DEL41 JK-VOTERS-GOVT-2NDLD CLARIFICATION Misrepresentation of facts by vested interests: J-K admin on reports of inclusion of 25 lakh voters Srinagar/Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday clarified that reports of a likely addition of over 25 lakh voters after the summary revision of electoral rolls is ''misrepresentation of facts by vested interests''.

BOM16 GJ-LANKA MINISTER-CHINESE SHIP Visit by Chinese 'spy ship': Sri Lankan minister says India understands its situation, hopes it would not be diplomatic issue Ahmedabad: Amid concerns over a visit by Chinese ship 'Yuan Wang 5' to his country, Sri Lanka's tourism minister Harin Fernando said here on Saturday that he hoped it would not cause a major diplomatic row as India understands its situation.

MDS13 KA-SIDDARAMAIAH-LINGAYAT Siddaramaiah denies repenting attempt to give Veerashaiva-Lingayat separate religious status Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday denied repenting a move related to giving separate religious status to the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community during his tenure. The denial comes a day after a seer claimed the Congress leader was feeling guilty over the issue.

DEL44 RAIL-OFFICIALS-APPRAISAL Like IAS, IPS, railways to allow juniors, peers to evaluate officials for promotion New Delhi: Taking a cue from the Centre's 360-degree evaluation system for senior IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service officers, the railways has now introduced a procedure that also allows peers and juniors to evaluate their reporting officers. By Ananya Sengupta LEGAL BOM26 MH-SC JUDGE-LD JUDICIARY Courts extremely burdened, mediation important tool to tackle case pendency: SC Justice Chandrachud Pune: Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has said that courts in India are ''extremely burdened'' and ''desperately congested'', and given the alarming rate of high pendency of cases, dispute resolution mechanism like mediation is an important tool.

LGD8 DL-COURT-JAIN ED opposes Satyendar Jain's bail before court in money laundering case New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday opposed the bail application of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in relation to a money laundering case before a court here.

FOREIGN FGN27 UK-SUNAK-PM-RACE Rishi has what the job requires: UK ex-minister endorses Sunak in PM race London: A senior Conservative Party MP and former minister on Saturday issued a ringing endorsement of Rishi Sunak to succeed Boris Johnson as the Tory leader and the British Prime Minister, saying the former Chancellor has what the top job requires. By Aditi Khanna PTI CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)