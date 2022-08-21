Recruitment exam: Assam to shut mobile internet today in 25 dists to curb cheating

As the Assam government is all set to hold the recruitment exam to fill 30,000 government posts in various departments which is by far the largest recruitment drive in the state, mobile internet services will remain suspended around the examination centres during the exam hours to avert any untoward incident. Around 14 lakh candidates will appear for the examinations.

The internet services won't be available within a 100 meters radius of the examination centre. The first phase of the examination for filling Grade-III and Grade-IV posts is to be held today, followed by August 28 and September 11.

Besides, section 144 of CrPC is being promulgated in some places where the examinations are to be held besides tight security arrangements have been made in every examination centre. Earlier this week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual meeting with deputy commissioners and other stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

He told the DCs that there should be no complacency, which could compromise the sanctity of the examination. He also asked the DCs and SPs to be ready with their men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.

There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government gazetted officers will also be put into action for each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed. Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.

The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres. The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to video graph all relevant happenings in the examination centres.

No candidate will be allowed to re-enter the examination centre after the end of the examination of that particular shift. (ANI)

