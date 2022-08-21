Left Menu

Three killed as vehicle, truck collide head-on in Assam

At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Assams Cachar district, police said. The accident occurred at around 2 am in the Katigorah area of the district when the collision between the truck and the vehicle, carrying personnel of the Jeevan Misson work, took place, a senior officer said.

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 21-08-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 13:58 IST
Three killed as vehicle, truck collide head-on in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Assam's Cachar district, police said. The accident occurred at around 2 am in the Katigorah area of the district when the collision between the truck and the vehicle, carrying personnel of the Jeevan Misson work, took place, a senior officer said. ''Three persons were killed on the spot. Four were injured and admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WFP

Nearly half the people in Ethiopia's Tigray in 'severe' need of food aid- WF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022