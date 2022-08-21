Left Menu

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-08-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani intruder was arrested by army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Indian army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

The officials said the intruder was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment.

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

