RSS is working to make India 'model society' for entire world, says Bhagwat
The RSS is working to awaken and unify the society so that India can emerge as a ''model society'' for the entire world,'' its chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.
Bhagwat said people should come forward in serving society as a community and not as an individual.
He was speaking at an event organized by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Delhi unit, on the various welfare activities carried out by its workers.
''Sangh is working to awaken the society, unify it and make it more organized as a single entity...so that India can emerge as a model society for the entire world,'' Bhagwat said.
The RSS chief further said many personalities from different sections of the society sacrificed and contributed to the country's Independence, but ''it took time for us to flourish as one society''.
He said it is the basic nature and DNA of Indians that they think like society and not individuals and we need to further encourage them.
Talking about welfare work, Bhagwat told Sangh workers to work for society without thinking about individual interests.
''We need to prioritize us above 'my and mine' while doing welfare work and this will help us evolve as a society,'' he said.
