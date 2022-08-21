Farmer beheaded in his sleep in UP's Kannauj

Kannauj (UP), Aug 21 (PTI ) A farmer was beheaded while he was sleeping outside his house in a village in Kannauj Sadar here, police said on Sunday.

Kailash (50) was found dead with his head severed in Jalalpur Thakuran village on Saturday night, they said.

Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said on Sunday that an FIR has been lodged against three people in this incident and the police are investigating the matter. He said the killers would be arrested soon. Police have detained a person.

