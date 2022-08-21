Left Menu

Banned gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Kalyan, 3 arrested

We have arrested Mashak Inamdar, Lav Sahani and Premchand Vatore. The main accused is on the run. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act, he said.

Banned gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Kalyan, 3 arrested
Banned gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh was seized and three persons were arrested in Kalyan area of Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a container truck on its way to Ulhasnagar from Karnataka was checked at Gandhari Bridge on Saturday night, the Khadakpada police station official said.

''We seized gutkha worth Rs 25 lakh. We have arrested Mashak Inamdar, Lav Sahani and Premchand Vatore. The main accused is on the run. They have been charged under Indian Penal Code and Food Safety and Standards Act,'' he said.

