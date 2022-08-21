Left Menu

Assam: Bodies of woman, children found in village pond

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two children were found in a pond in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, police said.

Niru Bordoloi and her two children were missing from their house in Madhya Tupakuchi village in Raha police station area since Saturday night, they said.

The bodies were found floating in the village pond on Sunday, police said.

''The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Nagaon Civil Hospital. We have started an investigation into the deaths,'' a police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

