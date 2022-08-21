Left Menu

Maha: One-year-old girl dead, parents, two siblings injured in road accident

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-08-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 18:57 IST
A one-year-old girl was killed and her father, mother and two sisters were injured when a speeding truck hit a motorcycle on Nagpur-Amravati highway, a police official said on Sunday.

The accident took place at 3pm on Saturday near Kondhali, some 50 kilometres from here, he added.

''Vijay Pethe (35), his wife Puja (30), daughters Shravani (7), Trisha (3) and Niharika (1) were travelling on a motorcycle when the truck collided with the two-wheeler near Dudhala village,'' he said.

''All five sustained injuries after falling off the motorcycle and were rushed to a nearby hospital and then to Government Medical College and Hospital. Nikarika was declared dead on arrival. The other four are undergoing treatment,'' the Kondhali police official said.

Truck driver Mohammad Javed (22) from Amravati was arrested in connection with the accident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

