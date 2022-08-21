Left Menu

Nagpur man accused of rape flees police station, held later riding stolen motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-08-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 20:27 IST
A man accused of rape allegedly escaped from a police station in Nagpur but was arrested a few hours later while he was riding a stolen motorcycle, an official said on Sunday.

Dinesh Narule (30) is accused of raping a teen girl last year and he was arrested under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions and later granted bail, he said.

''As he had remained absent from court hearings, he was brought to Veltur police station for action. However, while personnel were busy with paper work, he fled. We nabbed him eight hours later while he was trying to flee from his native village on a motorcycle stolen from Lakadganj,'' he said.

