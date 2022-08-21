Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL95 2NDLD SISODIA Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is 'nervous' New Delhi: Facing the heat in the excise policy ''corruption'' case, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday claimed the CBI issued a Look Out Circular against him, but agency officials denied it and said the LOCs were only against eight ''private'' persons named in the FIR. DEL57 PAR PANEL-DIGITAL Anti-competitive practices: Apple, Google, Netflix, Amazon India execs to depose before Parliamentary panel on Tuesday New Delhi: Top executives of the Indian arms of Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft will on Tuesday depose before a parliamentary panel looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space, the committee's chairman Jayant Sinha said. By Jatin Takkar DEL85 CONG-LD SHARMA Anand Sharma quits as steering committee chairman of Himachal Congress New Delhi: In a jolt to the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, its senior leader Anand Sharma on Sunday resigned from the chairmanship of the party's steering committee for the state. DEL63 UGC-LD FOREIGN-STUDENTS 25% extra seats,no entrance test for foreign students:UGC's plan to increase international outreach New Delhi: Universities and higher education institutions across the country will now be allowed to create up to 25 per cent supernumerary seats for foreign students in their undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar has told PTI. By Gunjan Sharma DEL83 AIIMS-NAMES All 23 AIIMS to be named after local heroes, monuments, geographical identities New Delhi: The government has firmed up a proposal to give specific names to all the AIIMS, including that in Delhi, based on regional heroes, freedom fighters, historical events or monuments of the area or their distinct geographical identity. By Payal Banerjee DEL88 CBI-DTC-BUS CBI files preliminary enquiry over 'corruption' in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt New Delhi: The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry over allegations of alleged corruption in the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Sunday. DEL79 CONG-LD POLLS Countdown to elect new Cong chief begins, party says it will stick to schedule New Delhi: As the countdown began for the election of Congress president, the party's election authority on Sunday said it would stick to the schedule of electing a new chief by September 20. CAL13 JH-RAIN-EVACUATION Rain inundates south J'khand; people shifted to safer places Jamshedpur/ Ranchi: Around 2,500 people living in the southern part of Jharkhand were evacuated to safer places as low-lying areas were inundated by overflowing rivers and dams following incessant rain since Friday night, officials said. CAL16 AS-MG-BORDER-CMS Assam, Meghalaya decide to start work on resolving border disputes in 6 areas Guwahati: Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K Sangma on Sunday decided to start work on resolving the inter-state boundary dispute in the six remaining areas of differences. DEL97 JK-INTRUDER-2NDLD ARREST LeT guide trained by Pak Army arrested along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: A highly trained Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide, who also worked for Pakistan Army's intelligence unit, was arrested after being shot at by the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said. LEGAL LGD3 JUDGE-NALSA-LADC Litigation is like bleeding wound, says CJI-designate Justice Lalit; wants free legal aid for poor New Delhi: Litigation is like a bleeding wound and the more it is allowed to bleed, the more will the man suffer, Chief Justice of India-designate Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said on Sunday. FOREIGN FGN22 JAISHANKAR-INDIA-CHINA China disregarded border pacts with India, casting shadow on bilateral ties: Jaishankar Sao Paulo (Brazil): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that China has disregarded the border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties as he asserted that a lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street and there has to be mutual respect. FGN20 PAK-CPEC Pak mulls taking upfront cost of CPEC projects to boost foreign exchange reserves Islamabad: Pakistan is reviewing a proposal to receive upfront 20 per cent of the total cost of five China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects as deposits in the central bank in a bid to get breathing space amid declining foreign exchange reserves, a media report said on Sunday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN25 PAK-INDIA-MUMBAI LD FO Pakistan rejects 'spate of false terrorism-related assertions' made by India: FO Islamabad: Pakistan on Sunday rejected what it called the ''recent spate of false terrorism-related assertions'' made by India against it in which some ''detached'' incidents were being distorted and presented as a ''so-called terror plot'' against it, including a ''Mumbai-style'' attack being planned. By Sajjad Hussain FGN17 SOMALIA-2NDLD ATTACK Somali forces end hotel attack in which 21 were killed Mogadishu: Somali authorities on Sunday ended a deadly attack in which 21 people were killed and dozens more wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. By Omar Faruk

