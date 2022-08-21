Left Menu

Loktantrik Janata Dal appoints S M Gautam as National President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:10 IST
The Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) on Sunday appointed S M Gautam as its National President.

The national executive committee of the party during a meeting also evaluated the current political circumstances.

The post of the party's president fell vacant after the resignation of Fateh Singh in 2020. The committee decided to appoint Gautam, who was the Vice President, as the ad-hoc National President, LJD said in a release on Sunday.

Besides, a seven-member panel has been set up to evaluate the current political circumstances and propose consolidation measures to take the party forward in its run-up towards the 2023 assembly and 2024 general elections, it said.

