UP: Woman arrested with 45 kg of beef

Police here on Sunday arrested a woman with 45 kg of beef, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said acting on tip-off, a team of the Charva police station arrested Shabina Bano from her house in Kurhapur and recovered 45 kg of beef. A case has been registered against her under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the SP said.

