UP: Woman arrested with 45 kg of beef
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:33 IST
India
- India
Police here on Sunday arrested a woman with 45 kg of beef, a senior police official said.
Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said acting on tip-off, a team of the Charva police station arrested Shabina Bano from her house in Kurhapur and recovered 45 kg of beef. A case has been registered against her under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the SP said.
