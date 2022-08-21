Left Menu

UP: Woman arrested with 45 kg of beef

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:33 IST
UP: Woman arrested with 45 kg of beef
Police here on Sunday arrested a woman with 45 kg of beef, a senior police official said.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena said acting on tip-off, a team of the Charva police station arrested Shabina Bano from her house in Kurhapur and recovered 45 kg of beef. A case has been registered against her under the Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

