Taiwan president tells Indiana governor that democratic allies must stand together

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the U.S. state of Indiana on Monday that Taiwan and the United States are key security and economic allies in the Indo-Pacific region and democratic allies must stand together.

Tsai made the comments in a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb at her office in Taipei.

