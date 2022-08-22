Taiwan president tells Indiana governor that democratic allies must stand together
Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 22-08-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 07:55 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the U.S. state of Indiana on Monday that Taiwan and the United States are key security and economic allies in the Indo-Pacific region and democratic allies must stand together.
Tsai made the comments in a meeting with Governor Eric Holcomb at her office in Taipei.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- United States
- Taiwan
- Tsai
- Eric Holcomb
- Indiana
- Tsai Ing-wen
- Taipei
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan's Tsai 'deeply touched' by St Vincent PM's visit amid China tension
Taiwan's Tsai 'deeply touched' by St Vincent PM's visit amid China tension
Indiana cop wounded during traffic stop 'extremely critical'
Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3
Apparent house explosion reported in southern Indiana