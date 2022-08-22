J'khand electrocution deaths: Ex gratia, job for next of kin

Left Menu

The Jharkhand government will soon provide an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh and a contractual job to the next of kin of the family which lost its three members due to electrocution while hoisting the national flag in Ranchi district, a minister said on Monday.State Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur met the bereaved family members on Sunday at Arsande village under the Kanke block of the district.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 22-08-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 11:55 IST
State Drinking Water and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur met the bereaved family members on Sunday at Arsande village under the Kanke block of the district. ''As directed by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, I met the family members and assured them that the government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 15 lakh in a day or two. ''A member of the family will also be provided a contractual job,'' the minister said.

On the eve of Independence Day, the three members of the family, all in their twenties, died of electrocution while putting up the tricolour on the roof of their house.

A metal rod used by them to hoist the national flag came in contact with a high tension wire which was near their house, the Ranchi district police had said. The minister said the chief minister also directed the department concerned to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future.

