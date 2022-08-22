Nominations/recommendations open for Rashtriya Puruskar Awards
This Portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.
A common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) has been developed by the Government so as to bring together all the Awards of the various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (Jan Bhagidari).
Currently, nominations/recommendations for the following Awards are open:
Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022
National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022- Last date is 30/09/2022
National Gopal Ratna Award 2022- Last date is 15/09/2022
National Water Awards 2022-Last date is 15/09/2022
National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022
National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022
National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022
National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022
National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022
National CSR Awards 2022- Last date is 31/08/2022
Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/10/2022
Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/08/2022
National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022
Jeevan Raksha Padak - Last date is 30/09/2022
For further details and making nominations, please visit Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).
(With Inputs from PIB)
