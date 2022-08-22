Left Menu

This Portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 14:59 IST
Nominations/recommendations open for Rashtriya Puruskar Awards
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

A common Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ) has been developed by the Government so as to bring together all the Awards of the various Ministries/Departments/Agencies of the Government of India under one platform to ensure transparency and public partnership (Jan Bhagidari). This Portal facilitates every citizen or organisation to nominate individuals/organizations for various Awards instituted by the Government of India.

Currently, nominations/recommendations for the following Awards are open:

Padma Awards- Last date is 15/09/2022

National Award for Excellence in Forestry 2022- Last date is 30/09/2022

National Gopal Ratna Award 2022- Last date is 15/09/2022

National Water Awards 2022-Last date is 15/09/2022

National Award for Senior Citizens -Vayoshreshtha Samman 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022

National Award for Individual Excellence 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Award for Individual Excellence 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2021- Last date is 28/08/2022

National Awards for Institutions Engaged in Empowering Persons with Disabilities 2022- Last date is 28/08/2022

National CSR Awards 2022- Last date is 31/08/2022

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/10/2022

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2023- Last date is 31/08/2022

National Awards for Outstanding Services in the Field of Prevention of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse 2022- Last date is 29/08/2022

Jeevan Raksha Padak - Last date is 30/09/2022

For further details and making nominations, please visit Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

(With Inputs from PIB)

