Maha: Ancient idols stolen from temple in Jalna

Unidentified thieves allegedly stole six ancient idols from a temple in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Monday. The theft came to light this morning when the temple priest discovered that the ancient metal idols were missing, an official said. According to sources, the idols made of five metals were reportedly installed in the temple in 1535.

District superintendent of police Dr Akshay Shinde arrived at the scene after the incident was reported and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the temple to identify the suspects, the official added.

