Police constable, guard at Delhi hospital assaulted by 2 men in inebriated state

A Delhi Police constable and security guard at a Delhi government-run hospital here were allegedly assaulted by two men in an inebriated state, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at the Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital in Kalyanpuri on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, they said, adding hospital property was also damaged by the miscreants.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, police said.

''We received a call at Kalyanpuri police station from Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital regarding assault on duty constable by some persons. Initial enquiry revealed that one Shubham, along with his friend Sagar, came to see his mother who was admitted in the hospital and wanted to go inside the ward with his friend,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said.

''Both were in inebriated condition and on being told by the security guard that only one attendant at a time is allowed in the ward, they started arguing with the guard and the duty constable.

''They then assaulted the guard and the duty constable and also damaged property of the hospital,'' the officer said.

A case under sections of Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act has been registered, she said.

''With regard to the video circulating on social media platforms, the same is being verified and appropriate action will be taken in due course,'' she added.

