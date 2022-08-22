Truck hits bike, mows down two cousins

Two cousins lost their lives on Monday afternoon, when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on the Firozabad-Agra highway, police said.

Both of them died on the spot, Circle Officer of Tundla police station area Harimohan Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Pushpendra (30) and his cousin Nishant (22), who were hit by the speeding truck, the CO said.

The truck driver has fled from the spot, police said and added the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)