Mexico to submit complaint over failure to deliver COVAX vaccines

Mexico will file a complaint over the failure to deliver the country vaccines against COVID-19 that were purchased under a U.N.-backed scheme, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said the complaint would be submitted to the United Nations over the vaccines due to be delivered under the World Health Organization's COVAX plan. He said Mexico was owed $75 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)