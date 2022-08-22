Kapil Moreshwar Patil releases SDG’s Anthem and Booklet

The National Workshop on Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Panchayats through Thematic Approach on 'Village with Self-Sufficient Infrastructure' was inaugurated by Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, and Shri Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat, Punjab at Mohali, Punjab today. About 1,300 Elected Representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) from across the country are attending the two-day workshop.

In his address, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil said that the country cannot develop without the development of the villages. This conference provides an opportunity to exchange ideas and Best Practices to be followed by the States through exchange programmes in local governance and PRIs. It will be helpful in infrastructure development.

Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil said that the Central Government provides adequate financial support for the infrastructure development of the states. He assured full support from the Centre to the States to fulfill the dream of self-reliant villages. He pointed out that renewable energy provides pollution-free energy. He said that mostly panchayats are digitalized. He emphasized the need to work with a holistic approach involving one and all to achieve the desired goals.

Union Minister called upon the delegates to share their experiences and innovative models, strategies and approaches to institutionalize Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at grassroots levels in different themes through this National Workshop. On the occasion, Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil released the SDG's Anthem and Booklet and launched a Prime App and PSRLM website.

Punjab Ministers, - Shri Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayat; Dr Baljit Kaur, Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities and Social Security, Women and Child Development; Shri Harbhajan Singh ETO, Minister of Power; Shri Lal Chand Kataruchak, Minister of Food & Supply Dept; Shri Brahm Shankar Zimpa, Minister of Water and Disaster Management; Shri Anmol Gagan Mann, Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Investment Promotion were present on the occasion. Shri Sunil Kumar, Secretary, Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Smt. Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, were also present.

(With Inputs from PIB)