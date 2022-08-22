U.S. warned Russian ambassador over Ukraine nuclear plant last week - State Dept
The United States warned Russia's ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov against Moscow escalating its war in Ukraine and called for Russia to cease military operations at or near Europe's largest nuclear power plant during a meeting last week, a State Department spokesperson said.
Antonov came to the department on Aug. 18 and the U.S. called on Russia "to cease all military operations at or near Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and to return full control of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to Ukraine," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
