Mumbai: Man held for looting Rs 47 lakh from employer's home

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:30 IST
A 22 year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing gold, silver and cash cumulatively valued at Rs 47 lakh from his employer's home in Khar in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Businessman Mahesh Gandhi had approached police on Sunday stating his domestic help Rahul Kamat had fled after committing theft while the former was in Udaipur in Rajasthan, the Khar police station official said.

''We found a CCTV footage of Kamat, who hails from Bihar, with bags leaving Gandhi's housing complex. We realised he was trying to flee to his native state and managed to nab him in Bhusawal within 12 hours of the crime. The entire loot has been recovered,'' he said.

Kamat has been remanded in police custody till August 25, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

