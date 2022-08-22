Left Menu

Devendra Fadanvis announces Cyber Intelligence Department to curb cyber crimes

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced in the Legislative Council that a Cyber Intelligence Department will be established to curb internet-based crime in the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:35 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced in the Legislative Council that a Cyber Intelligence Department will be established to curb internet-based crime in the state. According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the problem of cyber crime has increased in Maharashtra during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The cyber department of the state is being strengthened and being equipped with modern equipment. The training of manpower is also in progress, " said Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis said, "Keeping in mind that technology changes every year, there is a plan to outsource advanced technology services in this department."

A awareness campaign will be launched on social media, digital and electronic media to prevent cyber fraud. Fadnavis said measures and systems would be considered to control piracy and fraud on matrimony websites. Fadnavis further said, "At this time that it has been found that many loan apps related to loan fraud are being operated from Nepal, action is being taken through the state's cyber watch, and the central government and the government of Nepal have been informed about this."

Fadnavis also said that he will work on how the state system can be better connected with the central government system to curb cyber crimes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

