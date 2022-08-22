East Libya forces say they shot down a drone
- Country:
- Libya
Eastern-based Libyan forces said on Monday they had shot down a drone near Benghazi's Benina airport after footage circulated on social media showing a burning object fall from the sky and explode in a field.
A senior officer in Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) said in a statement posted on its official channels that the drone was unidentified.
Libya has been teetering on the edge of chaos for months after the eastern-based parliament rejected the unity government in Tripoli, which was installed through a U.N.-backed process last year, and appointed a rival administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Culture Minister Reddy receives soil from Goa, to be used in construction of new Parliament
Veering to conclusion that Parliament has become dysfunctional; treasury benches have no interest in debate: Cong's P Chidambaram to PTI.
Veering to conclusion Parliament 'dysfunctional'; democracy 'gasping for breath': Chidambaram
FM Nirmala Sitharaman was to spell out in Parliament steps govt intends to take to moderate prices,create jobs, but did not do so:Chidambaram.
Veering to conclusion that Parliament 'dysfunctional'; democracy 'gasping for breath': Chidambaram