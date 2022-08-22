Kerala: 2 held for firing airgun at man

Left Menu

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:37 IST
Two youths were arrested here on Monday for allegedly shooting at and injuring a man with an airgun the previous night, police said.

Kottayam resident Vishal Babu (29) and his friend Changanassery resident Vishnu Suresh (24) for firing at one Joshi.

Police said Babu had an altercation with his neighbour on Sunday and Joshi tried to resolve it. It appears that Babu and Suresh, shot at Joshi for interfering in the fight, they said.

Joshi was admitted to Kottayam Medical College and the pellet was removed through surgery, police added.

Babu is a history-sheeter, police said, adding that the gun was confiscated.

