Kolkata Police STF arrests man with arms & ammunition from Maidan area

A necessary probe is on and the arrested accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and will be produced at a court tomorrow, the officer added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 22:48 IST
The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Monday arrested one person from the Maidan area following the seizure of arms and ammunition from his possession, an officer said. The arrested person, a resident of Paschim Medinipur district was carrying five pieces of improvised single-shot firearm and 20 rounds of 8MM (.315) live cartridges, the officer said, adding that a trap was laid near Gosto Paul Sarani near Eden Gardens following a tip-off from another arrested accused.

The 53-year-old man, suspected to be a member of an arms racket active in Bengal, had reached the city to deliver the consignment to a ''customer'', he said.

''We are trying to find out the customer. A necessary probe is on and the arrested accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and will be produced at a court tomorrow,'' the officer added.

