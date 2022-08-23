Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing materials seized from Florida home
Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home two weeks ago until a special master can be appointed to oversee the bureau's review.
