Bihar: ADM thrashes teaching job aspirant in Patna, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav orders probe

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday ordered a committee probe into the incident wherein an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) beat up a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on Monday, after a video of the same went viral on social media.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 23-08-2022 08:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 08:12 IST
Bihar: ADM thrashes teaching job aspirant in Patna, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav orders probe
Screengrab of video where ADM was beating a student (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday ordered a committee probe into the incident wherein an Additional District Magistrate (ADM) beat up a Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) candidate during a protest march in Patna on Monday, after a video of the same went viral on social media. In the video, the ADM could be seen bashing the young protestor with a stick, while the latter was holding a tricolour and rolling on the ground.

While addressing the media persons in Patna, Bihar, Yadav said, "Lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Enquiry committee made; strict actions will be taken against him if found guilty." Earlier on Monday, the Office of Yadav tweeted, "Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister spoke to Patna District Magistrate over the phone. DM has constituted an inquiry committee under the leadership of Patna Central SP and DDC that why ADM himself lathi-charged the candidates, and what was the situation? If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned officer."

Earlier on Monday, police lathi-charged and used water cannons to disperse teaching job aspirants in Patna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

