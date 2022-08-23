Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh held for alleged remarks against a religion
BJP leader Raja Singh was taken into custody on Tuesday for his alleged controversial remarks against a particular religion, police said.
On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recent performed in the city and also against the religion. Singh is purportedly seen making some comments against the religion.
Several people belonging to a community staged a protest in the old city area on Monday night demanding the BJP leader's arrest.
