Left Menu

MP: 2 college students & van driver killed, 7 others injured in road accident

The accident took place near Shahpur on Indore-Ichhapur highway at around 9.30 am, Superintendent of Police SP Rahul Kumar said.The van carrying students was heading towards Burhanpur from a nearby village.Two girl students and the van driver died on the spot, the official said.Seven other students were injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.The bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

PTI | Burhanpur | Updated: 23-08-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 12:45 IST
MP: 2 college students & van driver killed, 7 others injured in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two college students and their van driver were killed and seven others injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district on Tuesday, police said. The accident took place near Shahpur on Indore-Ichhapur highway at around 9.30 am, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar said.

The van carrying students was heading towards Burhanpur from a nearby village.

Two girl students and the van driver died on the spot, the official said.

Seven other students were injured and admitted to the district hospital, he said.

The bodies were sent to the district hospital for postmortem. Burhanpur District Collector Praveen Singh and SP reached the district hospital to meet the injured students. The truck driver was absconding, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022