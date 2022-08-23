Left Menu

Taiwan president warns of heavy price to pay for an invasion

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 23-08-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 14:51 IST
Tsai Ing-wen Image Credit: Wikipedia
A heavy price would be paid for invading or trying to invade Taiwan and it would be condemned by the international community, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday.

"What we have to do is to let the enemy understand that Taiwan has the determination and preparation to defend the country, as well as the ability to defend itself," Tsai told military officers, in comments released by her office.

"A heavy price will be paid for invading Taiwan or attempting to invade Taiwan, and it will be strongly condemned by the international community."

