UP: 16-year-old boy killed over love affair

Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old boy over a love affair here, police said on Tuesday. The body of Suraj Chauhan, a resident of an area under Dariyabad Police Station limits, was found on a barb wire in a field on Monday evening with injury marks on his back, they said. According to a complaint filed by the boy's uncle Ramtej, Chauhan had gone to sleep at his grocery shop located outside the village on Sunday night.

When the family couldn't find the boy at the shop, they searched for him and discovered his body in the field, police said.

His mobile was also found lying near his body, they said. Ramtej, in his complaint, accused three men, Kallu, Farid, and Abid of killing the boy as he was in love with a girl from their family. According to police, the girl's family had also threatened the teen earlier. Police station in-charge D P Shukla said the three accused have been arrested and a case of murder has been lodged against them.

The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.