Hungary pledged legal changes to Brussels in hope of securing EU funds - govt

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 23-08-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:02 IST
Hungary's government has promised the European Commission that it will amend a number of laws criticised by the EU executive by the end of October if an agreement on the release of EU funds is reached, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said.

"We have already submitted part of these (legal changes) and made promises for several more law amendments if the deal with the Commission is signed," Gergely Gulyas told a briefing on Tuesday.

