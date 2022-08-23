Left Menu

Two Bangladesh nationals held for staying without visa

The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying here without visa. They were later taken to Puzal prison in Chennai and were remanded there, police said.

Updated: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:18 IST
The Perundurai police arrested two Bangladesh nationals for staying here without visa. Based on information, the police raided a premises at Panikkampalayam on Monday, where they found two persons identified as Samsusjoman Sardar (39) and Allaudin Gazi (33) staying without proper permit.

The two when inquired admitted that they are working in a private firm for the past one-year without any visa. The police arrested them and registered a case under section 3 (2) (c) read with 14 of the Foreigners Act and 3 (3) Passport (entry to India) Act. The Bangladesh nationals passports were seized by the police. They were later taken to Puzal prison in Chennai and were remanded there, police said.

