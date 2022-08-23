Hungarian minister flew to Moscow on Sunday for talks on energy supplies
Hungary's minister of economic development, Marton Nagy, flew to Moscow on Sunday for talks on energy supplies, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff told a press briefing on Tuesday.
Gergely Gulyas was responding to a question at the briefing and did not immediately provide further details about Nagy's trip to Russia.
