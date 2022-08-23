Left Menu

Sikhs protest in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman

The Sikh community members in their speeches complained that the local police were not cooperating with them and demanded protection for their lives and property.They said Sikh woman Meena Kumari, 25, was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.However, Kumari in her statement before the local police said she was not pressured and eloped with the Muslim man of her own free will.I am 25 years old and working as a teacher at a government school.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:21 IST
Sikhs protest in Pakistan over forcible marriage of Sikh woman
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Members of the minority Sikh community staged a protest in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday against police inaction in a case involving the forcible marriage of a Sikh woman to a Muslim man.

The protesters blocked the main Buner road for hours. The Sikh community members in their speeches complained that the local police were not cooperating with them and demanded protection for their lives and property.

They said Sikh woman Meena Kumari, 25, was first compelled to elope and then forcibly married to the Muslim man.

However, Kumari in her statement before the local police said she was not pressured and eloped with the Muslim man of her own free will.

''I am 25 years old and working as a teacher at a government school. I married the Muslim boy after studying Islamic studies. I don't want to go to Darul Aman and want to live with my husband," she said.

The protest that went on for hours led to the death of an injured person who could not reach a hospital in time.

The relatives of the deceased put the dead body on the main road for hours and demanded legal action against the protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022