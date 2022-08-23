AstraZeneca on hunt for oncology, cardiovascular acquisitions
AstraZeneca is interested in acquiring small and mid-sized companies specialising in oncology and cardiovascular treatments, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday.
"We always look for external opportunities," he said.
