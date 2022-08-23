AstraZeneca on hunt for oncology, cardiovascular acquisitions

AstraZeneca is interested in acquiring small and mid-sized companies specialising in oncology and cardiovascular treatments, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday.

"We always look for external opportunities," he said.

Also Read: FTSE 100 ends higher as AstraZeneca offsets commodity losses

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)