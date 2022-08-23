PMLA court allows virtual production of ex-WB minister Partha Chatterjee

A PMLA court here has allowed the production of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and his alleged close aide Arpita Mukherjee, both arrested by the ED in connection with the school jobs scam, through the virtual mode. The two, who are in judicial remand, are scheduled to be produced before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on August 31.

A prayer was made before the judge in charge by the superintendent of Presidency Correctional Home to allow the authorities to produce Chatterjee before the PMLA court through the virtual mode instead of physical production.

The judge in charge of the special court on Monday ordered that both Chatterjee and Mukherjee be produced through the virtual mode on August 31 from the correctional homes they are lodged in.

While the former minister is in judicial remand at Presidency Correctional Home, his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee is at Women Correctional Home in Alipur here.

Chatterjee and Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in July in connection with its probe into alleged money trail in the School Service Commission (SSC) teacher appointment scam.

