Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi, other top leaders to attend Congress' Sep 4 mega-rally against price rise under Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:13 IST
Rahul Gandhi, other top leaders to attend Congress' Sep 4 mega-rally against price rise under Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' rally at Ramlila Ground here on September 4 against price rise and unemployment in the country under Modi government rule, will be attended by all the top leaders of the party including Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Congress leaders discussed preparation of the rally in a meeting at Rajiv Bhawan on DDU Marg.

“There is a country-wide anguish against price rise and unemployment,” Kumar said. The Congress party has been protesting against the “anti-people” policies of the Modi government from every platform, he said.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, party MPs, other top leaders, office-bearers, and party workers from all over the country will attend the rally, he said.

The Delhi Congress is holding 'Chaupal' meetings and has been distributing pamphlets across markets and people's homes detailing the “anti-people” actions and “corruption” of the Modi government, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

New Webb images of Jupiter highlight planet's features in amazing detail

 Global
2
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
3
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022