Uttarakhand: CM Dhami meets Civil Aviation Minister for fixed-wing air connectivity in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday emphasised the need for fixed-wing aircraft connectivity with the state's Pithoragarh town during a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the national capital. He discussed in detail the issue of air connectivity in the state.

Currently, the process of selection of airlines for three air routes - Pithoragarh-Pantnagar, Pithoragarh-Hindon and Pithoragarh-Dehradun is in progress under the Regional Connectivity Scheme. According to an official statement from CM Dhami's office, Scindia has directed the officers of his ministry that by September 30 work order should be issued to the airlines in this regard at the level of the Civil Aviation Ministry so that further action can be taken to establish the connectivity of Pithoragarh.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has proposed that considering the strategic importance of Naini Saini Airport, it should be upgraded from 2B to 3C and handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for independent management. It was decided on this subject that the AAI and the government of Uttarakhand will prepare the service conditions of the MoU without delay so that an early decision can be taken in this regard, he said. CM Dhami requested to direct Pawan Hans for a smooth operation of the heli-service to Pithoragarh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme and to connect Almora with the heli-service.

On this, Scindia directed the officers of the Ministry that action should be taken regarding regular service from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in relation to providing air service of Pawan Hans every day from Friday, August 26. Dhami also said, "in order to improve the air connectivity of Kumaon, a green field airport is proposed at Pantnagar."

He requested to conduct an OLS survey of the new alignment proposed by the State Government for the expansion of Pantnagar Airport. In this regard, the Union Minister said, "By November 30, instructions have been given to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for the OLS survey related to the project, along with instructions to prepare the DPRs of two small airports Gauchar and Chinyalisaud."

Along with Dehradun, the Chief Minister expected the Union minister to make Pantnagar airport as an international airport. On this occasion, Chairman of Airport Authority of India Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Secretary Civil Aviation of the Government of India Usha Padi, Secretary to Chief Minister Shailesh Bagoli, and Secretary Civil Aviation Dilip Jawalkar were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)