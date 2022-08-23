Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 21:08 IST
Link residential areas along Yamuna to sewer network: DJB vice chairman Bhardwaj to officials
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday directed officials to immediately link residential areas along the Yamuna to the sewer network to prevent their sewage from flowing into the river directly.

The Delhi government has set a target of cleaning the Yamuna to bathing standards by 2025.

Connecting all households in unauthorised colonies to the sewer network and upgrading sewage treatment plants and common effluent treatment plants is key to reducing pollution in the river.

At a review meeting, the DJB vice chairman instructed officials to expeditiously connect drains from households and colonies located along the Yamuna to the sewer network, a statement said.

The DJB said new sewer lines will be laid in 39 unauthorised colonies in Bijwasan, Najafgarh, Shikarpur, Deoli, Sangam Vihar and Burari, benefitting around three lakh people.

At present, all the sewage generated in these areas is discharged into local ponds, septic tanks and storm-water drains. The drains flow indirectly into the Yamuna.

