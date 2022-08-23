Following are the top headlines at 9.15 PM: NATION DEL87 LDALL SISODIA ED registers money laundering case against Sisodia, others in Delhi Excise policy; CM Kejiriwal says his deputy may be arrested in 2-3 days New Delhi/Bhavnagar(Guj): The ED has registered a money laundering case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others to probe the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy, in a move that could spell more trouble for the AAP leader after the CBI action.

DEL69 BRAHMOS-ACCIDENTAL-LD FIRING 3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan New Delhi: Three officers of the Indian Air Force were sacked on Tuesday for the March 9 accidental firing of a Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan. DEL79 HEALTH-ADVISORY-TOMATO FLU Follow preventive measures to prevent spread of tomato flu, Centre to states New Delhi: With more than 82 cases of ‘tomato flu’ reported in children in the country, the Centre on Tuesday asked the states to follow preventive measures, stressing that there is no specific medication to treat the viral disease.

DEL84 DEF-RAJNATH-UZBEKISTAN-TALKS Rajnath holds talks with Uzbek, Kazakh and Belarusian counterparts in Tashkent New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held separate bilateral talks with his Uzbek, Kazakh and Belarusian counterparts on the first day of his three-day visit to Tashkent.

DEL72 LDALL RAJA SINGH BJP suspends MLA Raja Singh hours after his arrest for derogatory remarks against Prophet Hyderabad/New Delhi: Controversial BJP MLA T Raja Singh was arrested by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet, following which he was suspended by the saffron party for ''violating'' the party's constitution. DEL70 DL-LG-CM-LD FILES Files being sent to LG for opinion, approval without CM Kejriwal's signature, say LG office sources New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has sent a note to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging that files without the latter's signature were being sent by the CMO for his opinion and approval, LG office sources said Tuesday. DEL75 LAW-SC JUDGES-POST RETIREMENT Rent-free accommodation for 6 months for retd CJI; round-the-clock security for retd SC judges New Delhi: Chief justices of India will get rent-free accommodation for six months after demitting office while apex court judges will get round-the-clock security for one year upon superannuation, the government said Tuesday. CAL14 BH-SPEAKER-NO CONFIDENCE Won’t resign despite no-confidence motion: Bihar Assembly Speaker Patna: A day ahead of Bihar Assembly’s special session called to prove the new government's majority, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday asserted that he will not resign despite a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

BOM43 2NDLDALL SONALI PHOGAT-DEATH Sonali Phogat, social media influencer and BJP leader from Haryana, dies of suspected heart attack in Goa Panaji/Chandigarh: BJP leader from Haryana and actor Sonali Phogat, who found fame on TikTok, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

BUSINESS DEL86 BIZ-4THLD ADANI-NDTV Adani makes foray into news channel space; set to acquire NDTV New Delhi: Richest Indian Gautam Adani's group on Tuesday said it will buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television Ltd, one of the nation's most popular news channels, as it looks to boost media investments as part of an ambitious expansion plan.

LEGAL LGD31 SC-FREEBIES All political parties are in favour of freebies, says SC New Delhi: All political parties including BJP are in favour of freebies and due to this a judicial attempt has been made to deal with it, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday while deliberating with a PIL opposing promises of such handouts by the parties during polls.

LGD30 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi is Waqf property: Mosque committee tells court Varanasi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee on Tuesday claimed in the district court, which is hearing arguments in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, that the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property. LGD20 SC-LD BILKIS SC to consider hearing plea against grant of remission to 11 life convicts in Bilkis Bano case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case. LGD22 SC-IMA-RAMDEV SC raps Yoga Guru Ramdev for criticising allopathy, doctors New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday came down heavily on Yoga Guru Ramdev for criticising allopathy and allopathic practitioners, saying he needed to be restrained from abusing the doctors and other systems of treatment. FOREIGN FGN39 LANKA-SECURITY LAW Sri Lanka to replace draconian counter-terrorism law with new national security Act Colombo: Sri Lanka on Tuesday announced that it will soon replace the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) with a new security law, amid international condemnation over Colombo's use of the draconian counter-terrorism law to detain student activists. PTI RDT RDT

