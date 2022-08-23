DoT amends licence norms to remove curbs on telecom connectivity near international border areas

The Telecom Department on Tuesday amended the licence norms to remove restrictions on telecom connectivity near international border areas, paving the way for better mobile coverage in these locations.

So far, telcos' services were not available in locations near the border, as telecom players were required to fade out signals just ahead of the border.

The security clause in the licence earlier stated that telecom licencees will ensure that base stations, cell stations or radio transmitters to provide mobile telephone services near international border of India, ''shall be as far away from such borders as feasible and such base stations, cell sites or radio transmitters shall work in such a fashion that radio signals emanating there from, fade out when nearing or about to cross international border and become unusable within a reasonable distance across such border''.

For this purpose, suitable technical infrastructure had to be installed by the telecom players.

The said condition has now been ''deleted'', according to a circular issued by Department of Telecom on Tuesday. The circular is on ''amendment to unified licence for removing restrictions on telecom connectivity near international border areas''.

Sources said that the move will improve telecom coverage in border areas, and there would be no denial of service to people in these locations. At the same time, with Indian telecom companies being allowed to provide coverage in these areas, the usage of foreign SIMs and networks would be curbed, while security agencies will be able to monitor any threats or misuse.

