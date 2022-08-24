Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Eight children dead, more missing as flooding destroys Afghan homes

At least eight children were killed in floods that swept away houses in central and eastern Afghanistan this week, the United Nations' children's agency said on Tuesday, adding that more children were missing. The United Nations is deploying response teams in eastern Afghanistan to provide aid to thousands of people who lost homes, livestock and crops in severe flash flooding that has hit the country since last week.

From PM to prison: Malaysia's Najib feels alone and overwhelmed by 'betrayal'

Having played golf with U.S. presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will now count convicted murderers and drug traffickers as neighbours. The Federal Court ordered Najib to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Taliban impose 'harsh' limits on Afghans' religious freedom -U.S. panel

Conditions for religious freedom in Afghanistan have "drastically deteriorated" since the Taliban seized power last year as the last U.S.-led foreign troops pulled out after 20 years of war, a bipartisan U.S. commission said on Tuesday. The Sunni Muslim extremists' "harsh enforcement" of their hardline version of Islam "violates the freedom of religion or belief" of a wide range of Afghans, said the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Ukraine girds for more violence on Independence Day, war's six month mark

Ukrainians on Wednesday mark 31 years since they broke free from the Russia-dominated Soviet Union in what is certain to be a day of subdued, but defiant celebrations overshadowed by fears of new Russian missile attacks. Ukraine's Independence Day, which falls six months since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, has this year taken on hallowed significance for Ukrainians determined not to fall back under Moscow's yoke.

Malaysian ex-PM Najib goes to jail for graft after losing final appeal

Malaysia's top court ordered former prime minister Najib Razak to begin a 12-year prison sentence on Tuesday after upholding a guilty conviction on charges related to a multi-billion dollar graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The Federal Court ruling caps the stunning downfall of Najib, who until four years ago governed Malaysia with an iron grip and suppressed local investigations of the 1MDB scandal that has implicated financial institutions and high-ranking officials worldwide.

Chilean government sets new push on bill to reduce working hours

The government of Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Tuesday it has revived efforts to pass a bill that would reduce working hours in the country and fulfill a campaign promise. The bill, which aims to reduce the working week from 45 to 40 hours within five years, has stalled in Congress since it was introduced in 2017 by then-lawmaker and current government spokesperson Camila Vallejo.

Nicaraguan government takes over opposition newspaper headquarters

The Nicaraguan government took over the facilities of a long-standing newspaper critical of President Daniel Ortega to turn the space into a "cultural center," the newspaper said on Tuesday. The paper "La Prensa," one of the oldest in the Western hemisphere, was occupied by Nicaraguan police forces last year and several of its executives detained. Since then, a team of reporters in exile have kept the site online from abroad.

Afghan refugees, migrants protest in UAE over uncertain future

Afghan refugees and migrants living in limbo at a United Arab Emirates (UAE) facility for nearly a year since being evacuated from Afghanistan held fresh protests this week over what they say is a slow and opaque resettlement process. Hundreds of Afghans carried banners and shouted for freedom on Monday and Tuesday, two Afghans in the facility told Reuters, estimating that thousands were still awaiting resettlement to the United States or third countries.

Brazilian police raid pro-Bolsonaro businessmen accused of coup talk, sources say

Brazilian police on Tuesday conducted raids targeting several businessmen who have backed President Jair Bolsonaro's re-election, two sources said, after a media report accused them of discussing the virtues of a coup d'etat if the far-right leader lost the October vote. Federal police confirmed they were carrying out eight search warrants in five states at the direction of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who became head of Brazil's top electoral court last week. Police did not name the targets.

U.S. to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine -official

The United States will announce a new security assistance package for Ukraine of about $3 billion as early as Wednesday, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, in what would be the single largest tranche to Kyiv since Russia's invasion six months ago. The package is being prepared to coincide with Ukraine's independence day on Wednesday.

